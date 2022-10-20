TS EAMCET 2022: Final Phase registration begins TOMORROW at tseamcetd.nic.in- Here’s how to apply

TS EAMCET 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will begin TS EAMCET 2022 final phase registration tomorrow, October 21, 2022. Candidates can check and apply for the final phase using the TS EAMCET website at tseamcetd.nic.in if they haven't already done so for the counselling round. On October 21, 2022, the procedures for submitting an online application, paying the processing fee, scheduling a slot, and attending the certificate verification for candidates who did not show up for the first and second phases will take place. The certificate verification and option freezing processes will take place on October 22 and October 23, respectively, in 2022.

TS EAMCET 2022 final phase registration: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official site of TSEAMCET at tseamcetd.nic.in.

Click on the Final Phase registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

Once done click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

The tentative seat allotment will take place on October 26 and tuition payments can be made online from October 26 through October 28, 2022.