TS EAMCET 2023 Registration Without Late Fees To Ends Today At eamcet.tsche.ac.in- Check Complete Schedule Here

TS EAMCET 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will be closing the TS EAMCET 2023 Registration portal today, April 10, 2023. Applicants who want to apply for the TS EAMCET 2023 Test without paying the late fee can do so now on the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. According to the official schedule provided by TSCHE, the deadline to apply for the Telangana State Engineering, Medicine, and Agricultural Common Admission Exam is today, April 10.

Those who apply today will be allowed to submit their applications without incurring a late charge. From April 10, all candidates must pay a final cost of Rs 250 until April 15, 2023. Applicants who have enrolled will be allowed to make changes to their applications between April 12 and 14, 2023.

TS EAMCET 2023: Here's how to apply

Visit the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link to submit the application fee.

Pay the fees and fill in the application form

Upload all documents required and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future references.

TS EAMCET 2023: Exam Schedule

Last date to apply without late fee April 10, 2023 Correction Window April 12 to 14, 2023 Last date to apply with late fee of Rs 250 April 15, 2023 Last date to apply with late fee of Rs 500 April 20, 2023 Last date to apply with late fee of Rs 2500 April 25, 2023 Last date to apply with late fee of Rs 5000 May 2, 2023 TS EAMCET 2023 Hall Tickets April 30, 2023 TS EAMCET 2023 Exam dates Agriculture and Medicine - May 10 and 11, 2023; Engineering - May 12, 13 and 14, 2023

The TS EAMCET 2023 will take place in May. The exam will be held in two sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. The morning shift will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the afternoon shift will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.