TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Final Phase reporting last date TODAY- Check list of documents required

TS EAMCET 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE released the final phase counselling seat allotment result on October 26. Candidates who have cause for concern must pay their tuition and finish the self-reporting process by today, October 28, 2022. . Based on candidates' performance in the TS EAMCET 2022 exam, seats at all participating institutes are distributed through centralized counseling, which is conducted in three phases.

TS EAMCET 2022: Important Dates

The provisional allotment of seats was displayed on October 26, 2022.

Payment of tuition fee & self-reporting through the website should be done between October 26 and October 28, 2022.

Reporting at the allotted college should be done between October 26 and October 28, 2022.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: List of documents required

TS EAMCET 2022 rank card and hall ticket

Mark Sheets of all classes from class 6 onward to the qualifying degree

Transfer Certificate from school

Income Certificate (if applicable)issued after 01.01.2022

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Residence certificate

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Here’s how to check

Concerned candidates should go the official website of TS EAMCET counselling on tseamcet.nic.in.

On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads, “College-wise Allotment Details”.

Candidates will then be redirected to a page where they will have to select the college and branch

Post submitting the same, list will be displayed on the screen

Candidates will then have to check the list

Download the page and take its printout for future reference.

There will also be this accurate admission present. Candidates can visit the official website for further information.