TS EAMCET Phase 2 Counselling 2022 online registrations starts TODAY at tseamcet.nic.in- Here’s how to register

TS EAMCET Phase 2 Counseling 2022 online registrations for Round 2 will begin from today, October 11, 2022, scroll down for more details.

Oct 11, 2022

TS EAMCET 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE is conducting the Phase 2 registrations for TS EAMCET Counseling. According to schedule, the TS EAMCET 2022 online registration period will start today, October 11, 2022. On the official website, tseamcet.nic.in, candidates can complete their registrations, payment of fees, and slot reservations.

Prior to completing their registrations, candidates must pay the processing fee. Once the payment has been made, you must check your payment status and declare that you have reserved your spaces. The likelihood that all available spots will be filled decreases the earlier contenders reserve their spots. Candidates should be aware that everything must be finished by tomorrow, October 12, 2022.

TS EAMCET Phase 2 Counselling: Schedule

Event Date
Online registration, fee payment and slot booking Oct 11 to Oct 12
Certificate Verification 12-Oct
Exercising Options Oct 12 to Oct 13
Freezing of options 13-Oct
Provisional Allotment of Seats 16-Oct
Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting Oct 16 to Oct 18

TS EAMCET Phase 2 Counseling: Here's how to register

  • Visit the official website – tseamcet.nic.in
  • Click on payment of processing fee
  • Pay the fee, book your slot
  • Go to the help line centre and get your certificate verification done

According to the schedule, candidates who have previously reserved a slot will begin having their certificates verified starting tomorrow, and they will only have one full day to do so. The following step is for them to exercise their options, which begins on October 12, 2022, and ends on October 13, 2022.

 

