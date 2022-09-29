NewsIndia
TS ECET 2022 final seat allotment result RELEASED at tsecet.nic.in- Direct link to check allotment here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 08:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

TS ECET 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad has declared TS ECET 2022 final seat allotment result . Candidates who have registered themselves for the final phase can download the seat allotment result through the official site of TS ECET at tsecet.nic.in.

Candidates must self-report and pay fees online between September 29 and October 7, 2022, in order for the TS ECET 2022 final phase provisional seat allotment result to be released. According to the TS ECET 2022 schedule, reporting will start at the designated colleges on September 30 and last until October 10, 2022.

TS ECET 2022: Here's how to check

  • Visit the official website of TSCHE at tsecet.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download TS ECET Seat Allotment result 2022.”
  • Enter the login credentials, if required, and click on the submit option.
  • Your TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The admission requirements for B.E./B.Tech/B. Pharmacy courses (Lateral Entry into the second year) at Private Unaided Engineering and B.Pharmacy Colleges will be posted on the website by TSCHE on September 30, 2022, following the conclusion of the last step of counselling.

 

