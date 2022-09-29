NewsIndia
TS ECET 2022 Provisional Seat Allotment result for final phase to be RELEASED TODAY at tsecet.nic.in- Here’s how to check

TS ECET 2022 Provisional Seat Allotment Result: As per the TS ECET 2022 schedule, reporting at the allotted colleges will begin from September 30 to October 10, 2022, scroll down for more details.

Sep 29, 2022

TS ECET 2022: Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS ECET 2022 provisional allotment list for the final phase of counselling is scheduled to release today, September 29, 2022. Candidates who have submitted an application for the final round of TS ECET 2022 counselling are expected to regularly monitor the website, tsecet.nic.in, for updates. Candidates must enter the website using their application number, date of birth, or any requested information once it is available.

Candidates must self-report and pay fees online between September 29 and October 7, 2022, in order for the TS ECET 2022 final phase provisional seat allotment result to be released. According to the TS ECET 2022 schedule, reporting will start at the designated colleges on September 30 and last until October 10, 2022.

TS ECET 2022: Here's how to check

  • Visit the official website of TSCHE at tsecet.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download TS ECET Seat Allotment result 2022.”
  • Enter the login credentials, if required, and click on the submit option.
  • Your TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The admission requirements for B.E./B.Tech/B. Pharmacy courses (Lateral Entry into the second year) at Private Unaided Engineering and B.Pharmacy Colleges will be posted on the website by TSCHE on September 30, 2022, following the conclusion of the last step of counselling.

 

