TS ECET 2022: Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS ECET Counselling 2022 registrations have started from today - September 7, 2022. Candidates can now apply on the official website, tsecet.nic.in, as Telangana State Council of Higher Education, or TSCHE, has begun the ECET counselling process. Here are the instructions and a link to apply.

The first round of TS ECET Counselling 2022 registrations will finish on September 11, 2022. Please be advised that candidates must first pay the necessary costs before they may apply for this counselling. They must then proceed with the certificate verification and adhere to the instructions provided on the official website after making this payment.

TS ECET Counselling 2022: Here’s how to apply

Candidates must visit the counselling website of Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS ECET results- tsecet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the ECET counselling fee payment or registrations.

After following the necessary steps, register yourself and then log in using the credentials.

Fill out the ECET counselling form by giving all details and uploading the documents.

Fill in the choices of colleges and then submit the form.

Also, download and print a copy of the TS ECET counselling form.

The seat allotment results for TS ECET Counseling 2022 will be made public on September 17, 2022. Candidates must note that during this counselling, the order in which the choices are made is important. Everyone is therefore urged to take extra care and double-check information while doing this.





