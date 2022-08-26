NewsIndia
TS EdCET Results 2022 DECLARED at edcet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi- Direct link to check scorecard here

TS EdCET Results 2022 is released today, August 26, 2022 at 4.30 PM, scroll down for the direct link to check your scorecard.

 

TS EdCET Results 2022: Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test, TS EdCET Results 2022 declared today, August 26, 2022 at 4.30 PM. As per Manabadi, Osmania University and Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE declared the EdCET Results today. The EdCET Results are made available on the official website, edcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can access the EdCET Result on the official website - edcet.tsche.ac.in. TS EdCET Results were supposed to be released on August 24. However,it has released today, August 26.

Direct link to check scorecard here

TS EdCET Results 2022: Important Dates

Date August 26, 2022
Time 4.30 PM

TS EdCET Results 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Go to the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in
  • Tap on the link that reads ‘TS EdCET Results’ on the homepage.
  • Candidates will see a login window over there.
  • Enter the login credentials i.e. admit card number and date of birth.
  • Submit the details and candidates would see their result on the screen.
  • Download the scorecard for future reference.

The outcome is also be made public on third-party websites such as Manabadi, which may be found at manabadi.co.in.The EdCET 2022 test was given on July 26, 2022 at Osmania University in Hyderabad. The provisional answer key was released on July 30, 2022, and applicants had until August 1, 2022 to raise objection.

