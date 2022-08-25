TS EdCET Results 2022: Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test, TS EdCET Results 2022 are expected to be released today, August 25, 2022. As per Manabadi, Osmania University and Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE is likely to declare the EdCET Results today. They will be made available on the official website, edcet.tsche.ac.in, once they are released. Candidates will be able to obtain and read their EdCET Result after it is made available on the official website - edcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EdCET Results were supposed to be released on August 24. However, it was later rumoured that the results could be released today, August 25. There has been no official confirmation from TSCHE on the release of the EdCET Result.

TS EdCET Results 2022: Important Dates

Date Likely today - August 25, 2022 Time To be announced

TS EdCET Results 2022: Here’s how to check

Go to the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in

Tap on the link that reads ‘TS EdCET Results’ on the homepage.

Candidates will see a login window over there.

Enter the login credentials i.e. admit card number and date of birth.

Submit the details and candidates would see their result on the screen.

Download the scorecard for future reference.

The outcome would also be made public on third-party websites such as Manabadi, which may be found at manabadi.co.in.The EdCET 2022 test was given on July 26, 2022 at Osmania University in Hyderabad. The provisional answer key was revealed on July 30, 2022, and applicants had until August 1, 2022 to file complaints. Once the EdCET results are available, the processes to verify them, as well as direct links, will be posted here for the candidates' convenience.







