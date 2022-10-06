NewsIndia
TS ICET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 registration begins on October 8 at tsicetd.nic.in- Check latest updates here

TS ICET 2022: Counselling Round 1 registration begins on October 8, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of TS ICET at tsicetd.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

TS ICET 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education Hyderabad will begin the registration for TS ICET 2022 Counselling Round 1 on October 8, 2022. Candidates interested in applying for admission to MBA and MCA programmes can do so online at tsicetd.nic.in, which is the official website of TS ICET. Candidates are eligible to apply for the counselling round if they qualified for TSICET-2022 and received 50% (for Unreserved) or 45% (for Reserved) of the possible points in their degree or test that is equivalent.

The registration process will start on October 8 and run through October 12, 2022, and the certificate verification process will run from October 10 through October 13, 2022. After certificate verification, options may be exercised between October 10 and October 15, 2022, and they may be frozen on October 15, 2022.

TS ICET 2022 Counselling; download the official notice here

The provisional seat allotment results will be announced on October 18, 2022, and the dates for tuition payment and online self-reporting are October 18 through October 21, 2022. Candidates can visit the TS ICET official website for additional information.

 

