TS ICET 2022: TSCHE to release hall tickets TODAY at icet.tsche.ac.in- Check exam schedule here

TS ICET 2022: The TS ICET 2022 Hall Ticket is expected to be available for download today at the official website icet.tsche.ac.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 02:13 PM IST

TS ICET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, is expected to release the TS ICET Hall Ticket today, July 18, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the TS ICET Exam will be able to download their hall tickets on the official website starting today. Once the ICET hall ticket is released, candidates will be able to download it directly from the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in. The TS ICET 2022 exam will be held over two days. The ICET 2022 will be held on July 27 and 28, 2022. 

TS ICET 2022: Exam Date

July 27, 2022

Morning Shift - 10 AM to 12:30 PM

Afternoon Shift - 2:30 PM to 5 PM

July 28, 2022

Morning Shift - 10 AM to 12:30 PM
Afternoon Shift - 2:30 PM to 5 PM

TS ICET 2022, Direct Link here

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets using their credentials such as application number, date of birth, and mobile number once the hall tickets are made available on the official website. 

Candidates are advised to print their ICET 2022 hall ticket and bring it with them to their exam centers. The TS ICET exam is held for candidates seeking admission to M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses at all Telangana State Universities and affiliated colleges for the academic year 2022-23. ALSO READ: NTA NEET UG 2022 records 95% attendance, highest number of applicants ever

TS ICET 2022 is being held on behalf of TSCHE by Kakatiya University, Warangal. Since 2015, Kakatiya University has been administering the ICET exam. The steps to check and direct link will be updated once the hall tickets are released.

