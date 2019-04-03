TS Inter Result 2019: Telangana Board to release Intermediate Part 1, Part 2 results after April 8

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will announce the TS Inter Result 2019 for first and second year anytime after April 8, reported sources. Candidates can check their TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results on official websites: results.cgg.gov.in ore bie.telangana.gov.in. The Telangana Board will release the marksheets after declaring both the results.

In 2018, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education had declared the results for both TS Class 11 and Class 12 on April 13. So candidates can expect a similar pattern of announcing the results on the same year in 2019 too.

The Telangana board had conducted the Intermediate Part I exams from February 27 to March 16 2019 and the Intermediate Part II exams from February 28 to March 18.

Here's how to Check TS Intermediate Part I and Part II results 2019

1. Visit official websites: bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.

2: Click on the 'Results' link.

3. On the new page, input your hall ticket number and captcha.

4. TS Inter Part I and Part II results will appear on the screen.

Candidates are advised to download the scores and keep it for future reference.

TS Intermediate Results 2019 on SMS

TS Intermediate Second Year Result 2019 - Inter II Year

GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN2REGISTRATION NO -

Send it to 56263

VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC2REGISTRATION NO -

Send it to 56263

Telangana TS Inter 1st Year Results 2019 - TS Inter First Year Result

GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN1REGISTRATION NO -

Send it to 56263

VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC1REGISTRATION NO -

Send it to 56263