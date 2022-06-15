NewsIndia
TS Inter Results 2022: Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results NOT releasing TODAY at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, Check latest update

The Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd year will not be released today June 15, 2022. Earlier the media reports suggested that it will be declared today June 15.

Last Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 05:36 PM IST

TS Inter Results 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education(TSBIE) is expected to announce the Telangana Intermediate Results 2022 soon. However, the Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd year will not be released today June 15, 2022. Earlier the media reports suggested that it will be declared today June 15, however, the tentative Telangana Intermediate 1st and 2nd year Results 2022 date is June 25, 2022 now. Candidates must note that the official confirmation about the date and time for Telangana inter results is still awaited. Candidates can download their scorecard from the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in, once the ts intermediate results 2022 are declared. This year, the Board conducted the TS 1st year exams between May 6 to 23, 2022 while the  TS Intermediate 2nd year exams were held from May 7 to 24, 2022. Below are the steps through which candidates can check and download the result.

TS Inter Results 2022: Official website to check your result

tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter 2022: Here's how to Download Telangana Intermediate Results for 1st, 2nd year

Results, once declared, students can check their scorecard following these updates

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TS Inter 2022 Result.”

Step 3: Enter the login credentials such as the application number and click on the submit option.

Step 4: Your Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st, and 2nd year will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd year and take a printout for future reference.

Around 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate Exams 2022. The exams were conducted offline in two shifts. The 1st-year exams were conducted in the forenoon and 2nd-year exams were held in the afternoon. For more details, check the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. 

