TS INTER RESULTS 2022

TS Intermediate Results 2022: 1st, 2nd Year results to be out any time at tsbie.cgg.gov.in - Check time and other details here

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education(TSBIE) is likely to release the TS Intermediate Results 2022 for 1st and 2nd year at tsbie.cgg.gov.in tomorrow, June 25, scroll down for timing and more update on inter result 2022.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 12:57 PM IST
  • TSBIE likely to announce the Telangana Intermediate Results tomorrow, June 25
  • This year, the Board conducted the TS 1st year exams between May 6 to 23, 2022
  • The TS Intermediate 2nd year exams were held from May 7 to 24, 2022

TS Inter Results 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the Telangana Intermediate Results 2022 tomorrow June 25. As per the latest updates, TS 1st, and 2nd Intermediate results are now likely to be declared on June 25, 2022. Candidates can download their scorecard from the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in, once the TS Intermediate results 2022 are declared. Past trends suggest that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana tend to release the Intermediate results in a day or two's gap and since AP has declared bieap results 2022 hence it is highly likely that Telangana will announce the TS Inter Results 2022 on June 25, 2022. 

According to local media reports, TS Inter Results 2022 date, time, and result declaration announcement update can be done anytime now. Further, it is expected that the education body will announce the results by June 25. However, this is a tentative date and there is no official announcement regarding the same.

TS Inter Results 2022: Official website to check your result

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter 2022: Here's how to Download Telangana Intermediate Results for 1st, 2nd year

Results, once declared, students can check their scorecard following these updates

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TS Inter 2022 Result.”

Step 3: Enter the login credentials such as the application number and click on the submit option.

Step 4: Your Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st, and 2nd year will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd year and take a printout for future reference.

This year, the Board conducted the TS 1st year exams between May 6 to 23, 2022 while the TS Intermediate 2nd year exams were held from May 7 to 24, 2022. Around 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate Exams 2022. The exams were conducted offline in two shifts. The 1st-year exams were conducted in the forenoon and 2nd-year exams were held in the afternoon. For more details, check the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

