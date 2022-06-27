TS Inter Results 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to announce the TS Inter Results 2022 examination result tomorrow, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Telangana Intermediate results 2022 for 1st and 2nd year will be announced at 11 am. Students will be able to check scorecards or marks memo on the board website tsbie.cgg.gov.in once TS Inter Results 2022 are released.

TS Inter result 2022: Official websites to check your scorecard

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

examresults.ts.nic.in

TS Inter result 2022: How to check your TSBIE Result

Visit the board website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Click on the IPE first or second year result link on the home page.

Login with hall ticket number and date of birth, your scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download the mark sheet and save it for future use.

This year, the Board conducted the TS 1st year exams between May 6 to 23, 2022 while the TS Intermediate 2nd year exams were held from May 7 to 24, 2022. Around 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate Exams 2022. The exams were conducted offline in two shifts. The 1st-year exams were conducted in the forenoon and 2nd-year exams were held in the afternoon. For more details, check the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

