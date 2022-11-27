TS LAWCET 2022: Seat allotment result RELEASED on lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in- Direct link to check allotment here

TS LAWCET 2022: Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test, TS LAWCET Seat Allotment 2022 is released. Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released the TS LAWCET Seat Allotment 2022 link on the official website-- lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who applied for the admissions can check and download the seat allotment result via the candidate's login. To access the login, candidates would be required to key in their TS LAWCET 2022 Hall ticket number and rank. Refer to the direct link and steps available below to download your result from the website.

TS LAWCET Seat Allotment 2022: Steps To Download

At first, go to the official website-- lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in

Then click on the TS LAWCET 2022 seat allotment link on the homepage.

Enter your hall ticket number and rank.

The TS LAWCET seat allotment 2022 will appear.

Save the page and download it to take a printout for future reference.

TS LAWCET 2022 counselling schedule, candidates would be required to report to the allotted college along with the set of asked original documents for verification from November 28 to December 3, 2022. Along with the certificates, candidates would also be required to submit the Tuition fee. Check the steps mentioned below to download your result from the website.

The TS LAWCET exam is conducted by Osmania University for admission to the three-year LLB programme and five-year LLB programme in the colleges of law in Telangana.