TS LAWCET Result 2022 releasing soon lawcet.tsche.ac.in, here's how to check your scorecard

The answer keys for TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET have already been released on July 26, 2022, at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, scroll down for more details.

Last Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 02:17 PM IST

TS LAWCET Result 2022/ TS PGLCET Results 2022: Osmania University, Hyderabad will announce the TS LAWCET results 2022 and TS PGLCET results soon. As per latest reports, TS LAWCERT and TS PGLCET results will be declared in the month of August 2022. Once announced, candidates can check their TS LAWCET 2022 and TS PG LCET result 2022 from its official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates must note that answer keys for TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET have already been released on July 26, 2022.

Here's how to download TS LAWCET result 2022

  1. Visit the official website- lawcet.tsche.ac.in
  2. Click on the link for TS LAWCET result 2022
  3. Enter your registration number and password
  4. Submit, your TS LAWCET 2022 result will be displayed on screen

TS LAWCET 2022 qualifying marks

The qualifying percentage marks for securing rank in TS LAWCET is 35% marks (42 out of 120 marks). No minimum qualifying marks for the SC/ST candidates.

Law colleges in the state of Telangana will accept the scores of TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2022 for admission to its undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes.

 

