TS Ed CET, PGCET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, has extended the last date to apply for the TS PGCET 2022 and the TS Ed CET 2022 exams till June 30, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website-tsche.ac.in to register on or before the last date. Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test will be conducted from July 29 to August 1, 2022 and Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test-2022 will be conducted on July 26 and 27, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the examinations can do it through the respective official sites.

TS Ed.CET, PGCET 2022: Websites to apply

pgcet.tsche.ac.in

edcet.tsche.ac.in

TS Ed.CET, PGCET 2022: Here is how you can apply

- Visit the official site of PGCET or Ed.CET.

- Click on Application Fee payment link and make the payment of application fees.

- Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

- Once done, click on submit.

- Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TS Ed.CET, PGCET 2022: Application Fee

For TS PGCET 2022, applicants are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 1000, and for TS Ed CET 2022, applicants must submit a fee of Rs. 650. The payment can be made through online modes.

TS Ed.CET, PGCET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

TS PGCET is conducted for applicants who wish to seek admission into Regular PG Courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, and Pharmacy Graduate level Pharm-D TS Ed CET is conducted for those applicants who are seeking admission into the two-year B.Ed Regular Course in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State.