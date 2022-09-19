TS PGECET 2022: Counselling begins from TODAY on tsche.ac.in- Check time and more here

TS PGECET 2022: Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS PGECET 2022 counselling registration is slated to begin today, September 19, 2022. Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will commence the TSS PGECET Round 1 counseling on the official website--tsche.ac.in. TS PGECET Phase 1 counseling 2022 will continue till October 2, 2022. In order to facilitate admission to applicants for the ME, MTech, MPhar, Pharm D, and MArch programmes provided by several institutions in the state of Telangana for the academic session 2022–23, TSCHE is managing the PGECET 2022 counselling process on behalf of Osmania University.

TS PGECET Counselling 2022: How To Register

Visit the official website -- tsche.ac.in

Click on the 'TS PGECET Counselling' link

Log in and register online by filling the application form as instructed

Pay the PGECET 2022 counselling fee in online mode

Select the preferred college and course and submit the application form

Download the confirmation page for further reference.

A total of 11,931 students have been shortlisted for the TS PGECET 2022 counselling procedure, according to the TSCHE statement. Around 9131 places are available for admission, and 232 universities in the state are taking part in the counselling process. From August 2 to August 5, Osmania University hosted the TS PGECET 2022. On September 3, the TS PGECET results were released.