TS PGECET COUNSELLING 2022

TS PGECET 2022: TSCHE registration to begin from September 19 at tsche.ac.in- Here’s how to apply

TS PGECET 2022: As per the official notice issued on tsche.ac.in, the PGECET Counselling will commence from September 19, 2022 onwards on the official website, scroll down for more details.

 

TS PGECET 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released an official notice regarding the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling dates. Candidates who have made the shortlist must submit scanned copies of their original documents and certificates in order to use web choices and take part in the initial counselling process. In order to facilitate admission to applicants for the ME, MTech, MPhar, Pharm D, and MArch programmes provided by several institutions in the state of Telangana for the academic session 2022–23, TSCHE is managing the PGECET 2022 counselling process on behalf of Osmania University.

TS PGECET Counselling 2022: How To Register

  • Visit the official website -- tsche.ac.in
  • Click on the 'TS PGECET Counselling' link
  • Log in and register online by filling the application form as instructed
  • Pay the PGECET 2022 counselling fee in online mode
  • Select the preferred college and course and submit the application form
  • Download the confirmation page for further reference.

A total of 11,931 students have been shortlisted for the TS PGECET 2022 counselling procedure, according to the TSCHE statement. Around 9131 places are available for admission, and 232 universities in the state are taking part in the counselling process. From August 2 to August 5, Osmania University hosted the TS PGECET 2022. On September 3, the TS PGECET results were released.

 

