TS PGECET COUNSELLING 2022

TS PGECET Counselling 2022: Special round registration begins TODAY at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in- Steps to apply here

TS PGECET Counselling 2022: According to the schedule, the last date to register is November 11, 2022, and candidates can exercise their web options between November 11 and November 12, 2022, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 04:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

TS PGECET Counselling 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE begins TS PGECET 2022 Counselling on November 9, 2022. Candidates who wish to apply for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering and Pharmacy Counseling may do so online at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in, which is the official website of TS PGECET. To exercise web options and take part in the special round of counselling, candidates who did not register and upload their certificates during Phases I and II of the counselling process must register and submit scanned copies of the pertinent original certificates. The deadline for registration is November 11, 2022, and the web option exercise will take place from November 11 to November 12, 2022, according to the programme.

On November 15, 2022, a list of the candidates who have been provisionally chosen will be created, organised by the college, and posted on the website. Reporting will take place between November 15 and November 19, 2022.

TS PGECET 2022 Counselling: Here's how to apply 

Step 1: To apply for TS PGECET 2022 Counselling, candidates are required to visit the official website at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering & Pharmacy Counseling

Step 3: On the new page click on the "Apply Online" option

Step 4: Automatically, a new page will be opened 

Step 5: Candidates are then required to fill up the registration details

Step 6: Now, enter the details and apply for TS PGECET Counselling 2022

The TS PGECET 2022 special round of counselling is for admission to M.E., M.Tech., M.Arch, M.Pharmacy, and Pharm.D (P.B.) programmes offered by several universities in the state of Telangana

 

