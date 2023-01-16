TS POLYCET 2023 registration begins TODAY at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in– Steps to register here

TS POLYCET 2023: The State Board of Technical Education and Training has released the TS POLYCET 2023 Notification on the official website,sbtet.telangana.gov.in. According to the notice, the official website for the TS POLYCET 2023 is polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in, and applicants can begin enrolling on January 16, 2023. As per the notification, the date of initiation of applications is from January 16, 2023 and the latest date for registration without late charge is January 24, 2023 and with late cost of Rs.100 is on January 25, 2023. The TS POLYCET 2023 Exam will be held on May 17, 2023, and the results will be announced 10 days later.

TS POLYCET 2023: Here’s how to register

Visit the official website of TS POLYCET - polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

Then click on the registration option and fill out the form

Pay your fees, download the form and print your application form

The examination cost is Rs. 500, while SC/ST students must pay Rs.250 for the application form. According to the announcement, the Eligibility to Appear for POLYCET-2023 Candidates must have passed the SSC or an equivalent examination approved by the Board of Secondary Education, TS, Hyderabad.