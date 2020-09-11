TS POLYCET results 2020 declared at polycetts.nic.in; know details

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana, declared the results of Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2020 examination on its official website. Students who have appeared in the TS POLYCET exam on can check their results online and download their rank card at polycetts.nic.in.

The entrance examination is held for admission to various polytechnic courses in colleges spread across Telangana.

The board conducted the TS POLYCET 2020 examination on September 2, 2020.

Direct link to check TS POLYCET Results 2020

How to check TS POLYCET Results 2020:

1. Visit the official website at polycetts.nic.in

2. On the home page, click on the tab that reads, “POLYCET Results”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your hall ticket number and submit

5. The TS POLYCET rank card will appear on the display screen

6. Download the results and take its print out for future references.

The State Board of Education and Training, Hyderabad conducts the POLYCET test for students who are seeking admission into all Diploma courses available in the state for various fields. The POLYCET allows students to take admission into Engineering, Non-Engineering courses and also other technology courses offered at Polytechnics. Diploma in Agriculture, Agriculture engineering, Seed Technology and organic agriculture courses are also an option.