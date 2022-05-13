हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSE Telangana

TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022 released on bse.telangana.gov.in, here’s direct link to download

Students can download their hall tickets now from the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in. 

TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022 released on bse.telangana.gov.in, here’s direct link to download
Credits: Pixabay

New Delhi: Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana issued TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022 on Thursday (May 12, 2022). Telangana Board has released hall tickets for the upcoming class 10 board exams. 

Students who wish to sit in the TS SSC examination 2022 can download their hall tickets now from the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in. 

TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022: How to download

Step 1. Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Telangana - bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the link that reads, 'TS SSC May Hall Tickets 2022.' on the homepage

Step 3. Enter the login details in the given fields and press entre

Step 4. Your TS SSC Hall Tickets will be displayed on your screen

Step 5. Download and print a copy for future references

TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022 - Direct link to download

Candidates must keep their TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022 safe and carry them to the exam hall. Without TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022, the candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exams. 

It may be noted that Telangana SSC exams will be held from end of May, 2022. Students are advised to keep an cgheck on the official website for further updates. 

Tags:
BSE TelanganaBSE Telangana SSCBSE Telangana (TS) SSCTelangana
