TS SSC Results 2021: Telangana Class 10 result to be announced today, here’s how to check it online

New Delhi: The results for Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) or class 10th will be announced on Friday (May 21, 2021).

The State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the results for TS SSC or Class 10. As per the state government, over 5 lakh students registered for the Telangana SSC exams this year.

Candidates need to note that, after the official announcement, they will be able to check their scores on the Telangana Board’s official website- bse.telangana.gov.in.

Here’s how to check Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) results online:

Step 1: Visit the official website- bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the scorecard for future use

After downloading their scorecard, students are advised to verify the details, such as spelling of the name of student, parents name, school details and subject. In case of any error, the candidates will need to notify the state board immediately.

Earlier, the Telangana State Secondary School Certificate or Class 10th exams were cancelled in view of increasing COVID-19 cases in the country.

The state government had said that it has been decided “To award grades duly considering their performance in the internal assessment marks for 20 percent (one formative assessment was conducted instead of two formative assessments due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation) and scale up to 20 percent of internal marks to 100 percent marks.”

