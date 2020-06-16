TS Telangana Inter Results 2020: TSBIE Manabadi 1st, 2nd year result to be declared in a few days

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is gearing up to declare the result of intermediate first and the second year soon. A total of 9.65 lakh students who appeared in TSBIE Telangana board intermediate exam this year in Telangana will be able to check on TSBIE's official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.

It is to be noted that Telangana government has decided not to conduct the pending SSC exam this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The students will get grades according to their performance in internal assessment.

Students can also register them at the state government's mobile app--T App Folio--by posting their credentials including name, phone number, and other details to check their intermediate result, .

In 2019, the Telangana inter board result was announced on April 18 but TSBIE Inter Results 2020 have been delayed in the wake of preventive measures taken by the state to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The students are required to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate to clear these exams. Last year, a total of 58.2 per cent students had cleared the intermediate exam.

The Andhra Pradesh Board, BIEAP, however, declared the intermediate result on June 12 at manabadi.com. A total of 59 per cent students have passed the intermediate first year exams, while 63 per cent cleared the second year examination this year.