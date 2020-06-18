TS Telangana Manabadi Inter Results 2020 declared; Check tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in

New Delhi: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Thursday (June 18) declared the result of intermediate first and the second year examination. Those who appeared for these exams can check their results on TSBIE's official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.

Student can check their TS Inter Result 2020 online:

1. Students should visit the official portal at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

2. They should visit the homepage, go to news and announcement section

3. Click on the title class 12 results

4. Enter your roll numbers and date of birth and tap on submit button

5. Your results will be displayed

6. Now you should download your result and take a print-out for future reference

Students can also check it through the state government's mobile app--T App Folio--by posting their credentials including name, phone number, and other details to check their intermediate result.

Notably, a total of 9.65 lakh students appeared in TSBIE Telangana board intermediate exam this year.