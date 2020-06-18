हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Telangana Board results

TS Telangana Manabadi Inter Results 2020 declared; Check tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in

A total of 9.65 lakh students appeared in TSBIE Telangana board intermediate exam this year.

TS Telangana Manabadi Inter Results 2020 declared; Check tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in
File pic: Zee News

New Delhi: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Thursday (June 18) declared the result of intermediate first and the second year examination. Those who appeared for these exams can check their results on TSBIE's official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in. 

Student can check their TS Inter Result 2020 online:

1. Students should visit the official portal at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

2. They should visit the homepage, go to news and announcement section

3. Click on the title class 12 results 

4. Enter your roll numbers and date of birth and tap on submit button

5. Your results will be displayed

6. Now you should download your result and take a print-out for future reference 

Students can also check it through the state government's mobile app--T App Folio--by posting their credentials including name, phone number, and other details to check their intermediate result.

Notably, a total of 9.65 lakh students appeared in TSBIE Telangana board intermediate exam this year.

Tags:
Telangana Board resultsTSBIE Telangana boardtsbie.cgg.gov.inresults.cgg.gov.in.
Next
Story

Indian Railways successfully concludes mega recruitment of Assistant Loco Pilots, Technicians ; joining letters issued

  • 3,66,946Confirmed
  • 12,237Deaths

Full coverage

  • 82,10,642Confirmed
  • 4,44,853Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M23S

Railways to cancel Chinese firm's contract in Dedicated Freight Corridor