Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 10:06 AM IST
  • The TS TET 2022 exam was held on June 12, 2022
  • Nearly 3.51 lakh candidates registered for the TS TET 2022
  • The qualifying criteria for the TS TET exam is 60%

Telangana Department of School Education, Hyderabad is all set to declare the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test, TS TET Results 2022 today, July 1, 2022. The TS TET result date and time were shared by Manabadi. Telangana education department has already released the final answer key for TS-TET 2022. TS TET Results 2022 are expected to be released today by noon as the School Education Minister had advised the officials to release the TET results at the earliest. Once released, candidates can check their TS TET results 2022 on the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in, scroll down for the direct link. 

The TS TET 2022 exam was held on June 12, 2022. Nearly 3.51 lakh candidates registered for the examination. Paper 1, Paper 2 and Paper 3 were conducted for teaching jobs in primary, middle and senior secondary classes respectively.

TS TET 2022: Qualifying marks

The qualifying criteria for the TS TET exam is 60%. Candidates are required to score at least 60% in the TS TET 2022 results to be eligible to apply for teaching jobs in various government schools. Qualifying marks for reserved categories are lower.

Candidates must notice that the Telangana education department has validated the TS TET certificate for life which means candidates now will not be required to reappear for the exam once they have qualified the same. A TET certificate is mandatory for teaching jobs under the Right to Education Act.

