TSLPRB Results 2022: Telangana Police Constable, SI results OUT at tslprb.in, direct link to check here

TSLPRB Prelims Results 2022 for SCT SI and SCT PC level are now available on the official website- tslprb.in, scroll down for the direct link to download the Telangana Police Results.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 09:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board declared the TSLPRB Constable Prelims Result 2022 today, October 21. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary written test can check their  TSLPRB SI Constable Result 2022 on the official website- tslprb.in. Candidates can check the result following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Here's how to check TS Police Results 2022

  1. Visit the official website of TSLPRB - tslprb.in
  2. On the homepage, click on "Download SCT SI and SCT PC Level Result"
  3. Entre your registered mobile number and password
  4. Submit and your tslprb results 2022 will appear on the screen
  5. Download the result and take a printout for future reference

TSLPRB Results 2022 Direct Link

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) conducted Preliminary Written Tests (PWTs) for direct recruitment of 554 vacancies of SCT SIs (Civil) and / or equivalent Posts, on 7 th August 2022 and for 15644 vacancies of SCT PCs Civil and / or equivalent Posts, 63 vacancies of Transport Constables and 614 vacancies of Prohibition & Excise Constables 28th August 2022

 

