TSLPRB Telangana Police Recruitment: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has postponed the preliminary exam for various posts including SCT PC civil and transport constables and prohibition and excise Constables by seven days. Earlier the TSLPRB exams were scheduled to be held on August 2, however, the exams for the above-mentioned posts will be conducted on August 28, 2022.

“Due to Logistics and other Administrative issues that are being countenanced by our Associates, conduct of Preliminary Written Test for the Posts of SCT PCs (Civil) and / or equivalent Posts, Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables is rescheduled with a delay of 7 days and it will now be held on 28th August 2022 (Sunday) from 10 a m to 1 p m throughout the State.” TS LPRB stated in the official press note.

TSLPRB SCT and other admit cards will be available from August 18 2022, candidates will be able to download the prelims admit cards from the official website tslprb.in TSLPRB Notification

The recruitment drive will fill up a total of 16,929 vacancies in Telangana State out of which 15644 are for the post of SCT PC civil and/or equivalent posts, 63 are for the post of transport Constable and 614 are for the post of prohibition and excise Constable.