TSPSC CDPO exam date 2023 RELEASED at tspsc.gov.in- Check notice and other details here

TSPSC CDPO 2023: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the exam date for the posts of Women and Child Welfare Officers. The exam notice is available to candidates on the tspsc.gov.in website. The TSPSC CDPO test will be held online on January 3, 2023, as part of the Computer-Based Recruitment Test (CBRT). One week prior to the exam date, candidates can download their hall tickets from the TSPSC website. A total of 23 Women and Child Welfare Officer positions (including Child Development Project Officer, ICDS, Additional Child Development Project Officer, ICDS, and Warehouse Manager) are being filled by the TSPSC recruitment drive in Telangana State's Women Development and Child Welfare Department.

TSPSC CDPO 2023: Here's how to download

Enter into the official website @ tspsc.gov.in

Telangana State Public Service Commission home page will be shown with the What’s New Section.

Search for the TSPSC CDPO Exam Date 2023.

Click on Web Note – Date of Written Examination Schedule to be held on 03-01-2023 for the post of CDPO vide Notification No.13/ 2022.

Download the Exam Notice and check the schedule.

“It is hereby informed that the Commission has decided to conduct the written examination for the post of Women and Child Welfare Officer (Including Child Development Project Officer, ICDS, Addl. Child Development Project Officer, ICDS and Manager of Ware House) in Women Development and Child Welfare Department through online mode i.e., Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) on 03.01.2023,” the notice said.