हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
TSPSC

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022: Application process starts for 503 vacancies at tpsc.gov.in, details here

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in from today (May 2, 2022) onwards.

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022: Application process starts for 503 vacancies at tpsc.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued a notification for recruitment of eligible candidates to Group 1 services. The candidates need to note that the recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 503 vacancies. 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in from today (May 2, 2022) onwards, and the last date for submission of online applications is May 31. 

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

  • Commencement of online application: May 2
  • Last date to fill up the form: May 31
  • The Preliminary Test date: July/ August 2022 (Tentative)
  • Admit card release date: 7 days prior to the exam
  • The Main Exam date: November/December 2022 (Likely)

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022: Official notice here

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Those belonging to unreserved category will have to pay the application processing fee of Rs 200 and the examination fee of Rs 120, and other candidates belonging to SC, ST, BC, EWS, PH & Ex-Servicemen of Telangana State and unemployed applicants are exempted from payment of examination fee.

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022: Application Process

Candidates must register in TSPSC OTR or update their OTR in accordance with the new Presidential Order, before applying for Group I notification. More details are available on the website www.tspsc.gov.in.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TSPSCTelangana State Public Service CommissionTelangana
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi departs for Germany as part of his 3-day visit to Europe

Must Watch

PT4M4S

Loudspeaker Row: Raj Thackeray's ultimatum on loudspeaker