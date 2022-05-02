New Delhi: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued a notification for recruitment of eligible candidates to Group 1 services. The candidates need to note that the recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 503 vacancies.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in from today (May 2, 2022) onwards, and the last date for submission of online applications is May 31.

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Commencement of online application: May 2

Last date to fill up the form: May 31

The Preliminary Test date: July/ August 2022 (Tentative)

Admit card release date: 7 days prior to the exam

The Main Exam date: November/December 2022 (Likely)

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022: Official notice here

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Those belonging to unreserved category will have to pay the application processing fee of Rs 200 and the examination fee of Rs 120, and other candidates belonging to SC, ST, BC, EWS, PH & Ex-Servicemen of Telangana State and unemployed applicants are exempted from payment of examination fee.

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022: Application Process

Candidates must register in TSPSC OTR or update their OTR in accordance with the new Presidential Order, before applying for Group I notification. More details are available on the website www.tspsc.gov.in.

Live TV