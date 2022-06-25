Hyderabad: The Telangana state government is planning to fill 9,618 vacant Group-4 posts in state government departments in Telangana by releasing a single notification for Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group 4. According to the latest media reports, the file for the proposal of the single notification for TSPCS Group 4 has been sent to Chief Minister KCR for approval, and the final decision from Telangana CM is awaited. The TSPSC Group-4 includes the recruitment of junior assistants, junior stenographers, typists, accountants etc in all the districts, the Telangana.

Chief Secretary to Government Somesh Kumar recently conducted a review on the recruitment of Group-4 posts. The recruitment on Group-1 posts is already under process under a long hiatus. The advice was sought from the Public Service Commission as well as other recruitment agencies for the single notification for Group-4. All were compiled into a file and sent to the CM for approval.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government is expected to release the TS Intermediate result 2022 for 1st and 2nd year today.TS Intermediate Exams 2022 were given by approximately 9 lakh students. Telangana board conducted the intermediate exams in offline mode and in two shifts.

