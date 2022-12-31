TSPSC Group II Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies! Apply for various posts in Telangana govt at tspsc.gov.in, check vacancy details and more here

TSPSC Group II Recruitment 2022: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has published a notification for the recruitment of Group II Services under various departments in the state for over 700 posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for including Extension Officer, Municipal Commissioner, Prohibition and Excise Sub Inspector, Assistant Development Officer, Assistant Section Officer, District Probation Officer, Assistant Tribal Welfare Officer/Assistant Tribal Development Officer and other on the official website - tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC Group 2nd Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Commencement of online application: January 18, 2023

Last date to apply for TSPSC Group II Recruitment 2022:February 16, 2023

TSPSC Group II Vacancies

Telangana State Public Service Commission is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 783 posts in various departments under Group II Services the vacancy details are as follows

Municipal Commissioner Gr III: 11

Assistant Commercial Tax Officer: 59

Naib Tahsildar: 98

Sub-Registrar Grade-II: 14

Assistant Registrar: 63

Assistant Labour Officer: 09

Mandal Panchayat Officer [Extension Officer]: 126

Prohibition and Excise Sub Inspector: 97

Assistant Development Officer: 38

Assistant Section Officer (GAD ): 165

Assistant Section Officer(LS): 15

Assistant Section Officer (FD): 25

Assistant Section Officer (Law Department): 07

Assistant Section Officer (TSEC): 02

District Probation Officer Gr-II: 11

Assistant BC Development Officer: 17

Assistant Tribal Welfare Officer: 09

Assistant Social Welfare Officer: 17

TSPSC Group II Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria like educational qualification, physical requirements and others are different for various posts, candidates can assess the criteria through the detailed TSPSC Group II Recruitment 2022 Official Notification provided here

TSPSC Group II Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The candidates applying for TSPSC Group II Recruitment 2022 must be between 18 to 44 years of age as on July 7, 2022.

The Commission has asked the candidates to edit their OTR (One Time Registration) before applying, as part of the application form will be prepopulated with data from OTR. The candidates have to first ensure that their information in the OTR is updated and accurate.

TSPSC Group II Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Each applicant is required to pay Rs. 200 as the application processing fee and Rs 120 as the examination fee, however, all unemployed candidates are exempted from payment of the examination fee.