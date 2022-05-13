New Delhi: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana has announced the TSSPDCL Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator (JACO) Result 2022.

Candidates who appeared in TSSPDCL JACO examination can check the result through the official site of TSSPDCL on tssouthernpower.com.

TSSPDCL JACO Result 2022: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official site of TSSPDCL on tssouthernpower.com

Step 2. On the homepage, click on Careers link available

Step 3. Click on TSSPDCL JACO Result 2022 link available in the new page

Step 4. A PDF file will open. Check your result there.

Step 5. Download the page and keep a print out of the same for further need

It may be noted that the Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator examination was conducted on April 24, 2022. Candidates, who have appeared for the examination, are advised to keep a check on the official site of TSSPDCL.