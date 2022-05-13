New Delhi: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana has announced the TSSPDCL Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator (JACO) Result 2022.
Candidates who appeared in TSSPDCL JACO examination can check the result through the official site of TSSPDCL on tssouthernpower.com.
TSSPDCL JACO Result 2022: How to check
Step 1. Visit the official site of TSSPDCL on tssouthernpower.com
Step 2. On the homepage, click on Careers link available
Step 3. Click on TSSPDCL JACO Result 2022 link available in the new page
Step 4. A PDF file will open. Check your result there.
Step 5. Download the page and keep a print out of the same for further need
Direct link to check TSSPDCL JACO Result 2022 here
It may be noted that the Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator examination was conducted on April 24, 2022. Candidates, who have appeared for the examination, are advised to keep a check on the official site of TSSPDCL.