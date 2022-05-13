हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
TSSPDCL

TSSPDCL JACO Result 2022 declared on tssouthernpower.com, here’s direct link to check

Candidates can check the result through the official site of TSSPDCL on tssouthernpower.com. 

TSSPDCL JACO Result 2022 declared on tssouthernpower.com, here’s direct link to check
Credits: Pixabay

New Delhi: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana has announced the TSSPDCL Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator (JACO) Result 2022. 

Candidates who appeared in TSSPDCL JACO examination can check the result through the official site of TSSPDCL on tssouthernpower.com. 

TSSPDCL JACO Result 2022: How to check 

Step 1. Visit the official site of TSSPDCL on tssouthernpower.com

Step 2. On the homepage, click on Careers link available 

Step 3. Click on TSSPDCL JACO Result 2022 link available in the new page

Step 4. A PDF file will open. Check your result there.

Step 5. Download the page and keep a print out of the same for further need

Direct link to check TSSPDCL JACO Result 2022 here

It may be noted that the Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator examination was conducted on April 24, 2022. Candidates, who have appeared for the examination, are advised to keep a check on the official site of TSSPDCL. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TSSPDCLTelanagana
Next
Story

TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022 released on bse.telangana.gov.in, here’s direct link to download

Must Watch

PT9M24S

DNA: Go Gota Go -- Will a makeshift Prime Minister benefit Sri Lanka?