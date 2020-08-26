TTD Chairman inspects construction site of 'Divyakshetra' in Jammu

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board Chairman YV Subbareddy on Wednesday inspected the site at Jammu proposed for the construction of Divyakshetra (Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple) built by TTD in Jammu.

The state government has already come forward to allocate land for the construction of the temple there. The TTD Trust Board approved the construction of the shrine.

In this context, YV Subbareddy went to Jammu on Wednesday and inspected the construction site of the temple. The chairman told the officials there that they would soon send a team of TTD engineering officers and submit a comprehensive report.

Jammu Collector Sushma Chauhan, District Development Commissioner Ramesh Chander, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shyam Singh, Assistant Commissioner General Rakesh Dubey, Vaishnodevi Temple Board CEO Ramesh Kumar and Additional CEO Vivek Verma were present along with the Chairman.