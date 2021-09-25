TTD gets good response to online booking, over 2 lakh Tirupati tickets booked within 1 hour

Tirupati: The special drive to improve the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) online booking website environment has given good dividends, stated TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy. The Additional EO explained in detail the technical snags encountered and the efforts of the TTD IT wing along with TCS and JIO to overcome these issues.

Several technical hiccups have surfaced since lakhs of devotees are making simultaneous logins to book the limited number of SED tickets released online during the COVID-19 environment.

The October month special entry 300 quota was released exactly at 9 AM on Friday (September 24). Because of the newly developed application and the fresh environment and due to the sudden increase in the load to 5.5 Lakhs users from 1.06 lakh users observed during the last release, the application experienced some technical issues till 10:30 AM.

The Jio team, TCS and TTD IT Team together addressed the technical issue within one and a half hours and the services resumed by 10:30 AM. About 5.5 lakh users tried to book the tickets at any point of time and more than one crore hits were received on the TTD Booking portal.

Even then the application has served with good performance by the team efforts and quality infrastructure provided by the Jio. The bookings were smooth and users experienced the best booking process. Within one hour 2.4 lakh tickets were booked successfully and the total hits touched one crore mark on Friday (September 24).

TTD APPEAL TO PILGRIMS :

TTD is appealing to devotees not to be carried away by any malicious campaign by vested elements. Since 2016 the technical support is offered to TTD by private firms only. Control S systems offered us technical support on payment of Rs60 lakhs per year.

Later TCS has come forward to offer technical support. But due to heavy pilgrim hits on a limited number of tickets, the servers offered by these companies have no capacity to tackle.

There are only a few companies that own Cloud Management systems that have huge data control networks. Jio is one among them which has offered us technical and Infrastructure free of cost.

Creating unnecessary confusion among devotees and playing with their sentiments with baseless rumors by some vested interests is seriously condemned.

"We are repeatedly appealing to devotees not to fall in the trap of such rumors and continue to book tickets on the TTD official website only", the Additional EO reiterated.

The app developed is thoroughly tested to ensure Security and Performance. New Payment gateways were introduced. Required physical cloud infrastructure provided by Jio at no cost to TTD includes software development worth around Rs.3crore along with necessary infrastructure support.

FREE DARSHAN TICKETS ONLINE FOR FIRST TIME EVER

TTD will be releasing Sarva Darshan tokens (free darshan) through online mode on its official website: tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in at 9 AM on 25th September, 2021.

This is the first time in the history of the TTD that the Sarva Darshan tokens are being released online for the convenience of the common devotees in view of avoiding mass gathering on trail base TTD released 8000 free darshan tickets offline due to pilgrims crowd.

For the first time in the history of the world, online transactions will be carried in a free and transparent model without a payment gateway.

Since this is the first time that the devotees will be booking Sarva Darshan tokens online.

TTD appeals to the devotees to follow the following procedures for hassle free booking experience:

• Login to TTD official online booking website: tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in

• It will redirect to the below sub domain link.

• Login to the portal using your mobile and OTP sent to your mobile.

• On the next page, select the available dates marked in GREEN color and then select the slot, then select the no. of persons.

• On the next page, fill all the pilgrims’ details in the fields and submit. It will generate the ticket.

However, TTD is redirecting pilgrims to the Jiomart sub-domain from the tirupatibalaiji.ap.gov.in website. The sub-domain under the TTD name could not be created due to time and technical constraints.

From next month's release onwards, jiomart will not appear and the domain name will be tirupaitbalaji.ap.gov.in.

