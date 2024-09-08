Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2789863https://zeenews.india.com/india/tuhin-kanta-pandey-new-finance-secretary-appointment-2789863.html
NewsIndia
TUHIN KANTA PANDEY

Who Is Tuhin Kanta Pandey? Meet India’s Newly Appointed Finance Secretary

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved designating Pandey as the finance secretary, the order issued by the personnel ministry said.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2024, 10:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Who Is Tuhin Kanta Pandey? Meet India’s Newly Appointed Finance Secretary

Senior bureaucrat Tuhin Kanta Pandey has been appointed as the new finance secretary, according to an official order released on Saturday. Pandey, a 1987-batch IAS officer from the Odisha cadre, currently serves as the Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Pandey's designation as finance secretary, as stated by the personnel ministry. This position became vacant after T.V. Somanathan, the previous finance secretary, was appointed as the Cabinet secretary last month.

Following convention, the senior-most secretary in the Union finance ministry is typically named the finance secretary. With his extensive experience, including overseeing crucial disinvestment processes and public asset management in DIPAM, Pandey brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role, where he will guide India’s financial policies and decisions.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Bihar hospital worth Rs 5 crores 'occupied by ghosts'!
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Who is Daisy Raina contesting from Pulwana?
DNA Video
DNA: RJD instructs workers to avoid wearing 'Gamchha'
DNA Video
DNA: Amit Shah releases BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for J&K elections
DNA Video
SEBI Officials Protest Against Chief Madhabi Puri Buch, Letter Reveals Shocking Details
DNA Video
Kashmir's Stone Pelters: From Hateful Slogans to Transformed Lives After Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Teachers in Amroha and Rampur Under Fire for Alleged Anti-Hindu Bias on Teachers' Day
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim Tensions Rise in Himachal as Thousands Demand Mosque Demolition
DNA Video
DNA: New Ramnathswami Temple opens for devotees in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's police encounters chain snatcher in Greater Noida