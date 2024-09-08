Who Is Tuhin Kanta Pandey? Meet India’s Newly Appointed Finance Secretary

Senior bureaucrat Tuhin Kanta Pandey has been appointed as the new finance secretary, according to an official order released on Saturday. Pandey, a 1987-batch IAS officer from the Odisha cadre, currently serves as the Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Pandey's designation as finance secretary, as stated by the personnel ministry. This position became vacant after T.V. Somanathan, the previous finance secretary, was appointed as the Cabinet secretary last month.

Following convention, the senior-most secretary in the Union finance ministry is typically named the finance secretary. With his extensive experience, including overseeing crucial disinvestment processes and public asset management in DIPAM, Pandey brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role, where he will guide India’s financial policies and decisions.