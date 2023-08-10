‘Tum Abhi Chup Raho Republic’: TMC’s Mahua Moitra Slams PM Modi During No-Trust Vote Debate

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday took potshots at the government over the ethnic violence in Manipur. Moitra said that the no-confidence motion is to break the code of silence on the Manipur issue. "We are here to ask the question in our 'tum abhi chup raho' republic where the PM tells a Governor 'chup raho'. We as elected MPs in this House are routinely told 'chup raho'. This motion is to break this code of silence on Manipur", said TMC's Moitra.

Taking a dig at PM Modi, Moitra added, "PM Modi will not listen to us, he will come on the last day and give his speech. I do not know what is more unfortunate, our PM refuses to come to the Parliament or that he refuses to go to Manipur".





#WATCH | TMC MP Mahua Moitra says "We are here to ask the question in our 'tum abhi chup raho' republic where the PM tells a Governor 'chup raho'. We as elected MPs in this House are routinely told 'chup raho'. This motion is to break this code of silence in Manipur. PM Modi will… pic.twitter.com/v1c2lt00uA — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2023

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to reply during the no-confidence debate in the Lok Sabha today around 4:00 pm, a tweet from the Prime Minister's office said. Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in an address during the No Confidence Motion discussion in Parliament today, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the government's unwavering dedication to the principles of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, aur Sabka Prayas."

Finance Minister Sitharaman defended the government's policies and showcased India's remarkable economic transformation, asserting that progress is achieved through actions rather than mere rhetoric.

She began her address in the Lok Sabha by emphasizing the global economic challenges, including high inflation and sluggish growth, that have posed significant hurdles for nations worldwide. "Despite the global economic headwinds, India's economy had achieved commendable growth", said the Finance Minister. In addition, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi also took a jibe at the government during his address in the lower house.

"Our Home Minister was talking about 'Quit India' yesterday. I wonder if he gets to know that the word 'Quit India' was coined by a Muslim, he will not use this word. I want to say that the kind of politics you (Central govt) are doing will harm the country. I want to ask the PM if Hindutva is more important than the country", said Owaisi.

Significantly, a day earlier, Union Home Minister took to Twitter and wrote, "As the nation breathes the air of Independence today, every 9th of August comes as a fragrant memory of the Quit India Movement and the great souls who led it, filling our hearts with the resolute inspiration to echo in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Appeasement Quit India. Dynasty Quit India".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark his presence in the Lok Sabha at 4 PM to reply to the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the NDA government. A vote will be held after Prime Minister’s reply to the debate - the outcome of which is already known with the numbers comfortably stacked in favour of the government.

What’s A No-Confidence Motion?

Any Lok Sabha MP, who has the support of 50 colleagues, can, at any point in time, introduce a motion of no-confidence against the Council of Ministers. Thereafter, a discussion on the motion takes place. MPs who support the motion highlight the government’s shortcomings, and the Treasury Benches respond to the issues they raise. Ultimately, voting takes place and if the motion is successful, the government is forced to vacate the office.

Notably, the NDA has a commendable majority with a number of 331 MPs out of which the BJP has 303 MPs while the combined strength of the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A is 144. The numbers of unaligned parties’ MPs are 70 in the Lower House.

2nd No-Trust Vote Against Modi Govt

This is the second time Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing a no-confidence motion. The first such motion against the Modi government was introduced in 2018 over granting a special category status to Andhra Pradesh which was later defeated. However, the discussion over the motion has been held on August 8 and August 9.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday initiated the debate on the motion which later turned into a heated argument between Opposition and the Centre. Gogoi, while speaking in House said that the Opposition was compelled to move the motion to break the 'maun vrat' of the PM and further asked three questions to the PM.