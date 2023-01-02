Tunisha death case: Sheezan Khan seeks bail in co-actor's suicide case, hearing on Jan 7

Palghar: Television actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma, today moved a court in Maharashtra's Palghar district for bail, his lawyer said. The hearing on the actor's bail plea filed in the sessions court in Vasai town will take place on January 7, Khan's lawyer Sharad Rai said.

Rai said Khan, in his plea, has prayed to the court that he be granted bail as he was innocent and had been arrested in the case just on the basis of suspicion.

Sharma (21), who acted in the TV show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' along with Khan, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the Hindi serial near Vasai, located on the outskirts of Mumbai, on December 24. The late actor was in a relationship with Khan, but broke up recently.

Khan (28) was arrested the next day on the charge of abetting her suicide and is currently lodged in Thane Central Jail under judicial custody.