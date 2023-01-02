topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
TUNISHA SHARMA DEATH CASE

Tunisha death case: Sheezan Khan seeks bail in co-actor's suicide case, hearing on Jan 7

Sheezan's lawyer Sharad Rai said Khan, in his plea, has prayed to the court that he be granted bail as he was innocent and had been arrested in the case just on the basis of suspicion.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 06:28 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Tunisha death case: Sheezan Khan seeks bail in co-actor's suicide case, hearing on Jan 7

Palghar: Television actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma, today moved a court in Maharashtra's Palghar district for bail, his lawyer said. The hearing on the actor's bail plea filed in the sessions court in Vasai town will take place on January 7, Khan's lawyer Sharad Rai said.

Rai said Khan, in his plea, has prayed to the court that he be granted bail as he was innocent and had been arrested in the case just on the basis of suspicion.

Sharma (21), who acted in the TV show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' along with Khan, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the Hindi serial near Vasai, located on the outskirts of Mumbai, on December 24. The late actor was in a relationship with Khan, but broke up recently.

Khan (28) was arrested the next day on the charge of abetting her suicide and is currently lodged in Thane Central Jail under judicial custody.

Live Tv

Tunisha Sharma death caseTunisha SharmaSheezan KHanTunisha Sharma boyfriendBollywoodEntertainmentTunisha Sharma newsAli Bababail pleaMaharashtraPalgharSharad Rai

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Legendary football player Pele passed away
DNA Video
DNA: How did Rishabh escape from 'Burning Car'?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Promotional scam' of coaching centers in Kota
DNA Video
DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!
DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896