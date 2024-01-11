trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2708549
NewsIndia
MUMBAI POLICE

Twisted Tale Of Love And Betrayal: Shoaib Sheikh Kills Her Bank Manager Partner Amit Kaur

The tale began a few months ago when Shoaib and Amit first crossed paths through social media. What seemed like a blossoming romance took a dark turn on the night of January 8th when Shoaib arrived in Turbhe to celebrate Kaur's birthday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 11:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Twisted Tale Of Love And Betrayal: Shoaib Sheikh Kills Her Bank Manager Partner Amit Kaur

In yet another case of love relation gone wrong, a man murdered his partner in Mumbai. The duo met on social media three months ago. The incident took place in Turbhe of Navi Mumbai. The crime blurred the lines between love and vengeance, as a man named Shoaib Sheikh, 24, orchestrated the murder of his lover, a bank manager named Amit Kaur, 35, a divorcee and mother of a teen girl.

The tale began a few months ago when Shoaib and Amit first crossed paths through social media. What seemed like a blossoming romance took a dark turn on the night of January 8th when Shoaib arrived in Turbhe to celebrate Kaur's birthday.

According to the information provided by the police, Shoaib, fueled by suspicions and emotions, strangled Amit Kaur to death in a lodge where they had planned to mark the occasion. After committing the heinous act, Shoaib fled the scene, leaving the staff to make a gruesome discovery when they opened the door to find the woman's lifeless body.

Upon conducting an investigation, the Sakinaka police in Mumbai apprehended Shoaib Sheikh. The young man, who worked in a garage, eventually confessed to the crime after being taken into custody.

The police revealed that Shoaib harbored suspicions about his lover, which ultimately led him to carry out the murder. The victim, a respected bank manager, was completely unaware of the sinister intentions that had been festering within Shoaib.

The tragic incident shed light on the consequences of a relationship tainted by distrust and betrayal. As the legal proceedings unfolded, the dark secrets behind this twisted tale of love and betrayal continued to unravel, leaving the community grappling with the shocking reality that had unfolded in their midst.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Government guidelines regarding admission in ICU
DNA Video
DNA: Golden 'door' in Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Big Win for Eknath Shinde
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA: No Snow In Gulmarg This Year?
DNA Video
DNA: Sheetal Devi: Inspiring story of India's armless archer
DNA Video
DNA: Why American Alaska Airlines Emergency Landing Photos goes viral?
DNA Video
DNA: Explained: The India-Maldives Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: How Sheikh Hasina outsmarted rivals?