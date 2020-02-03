Twitter records over 11 lakh tweets on Union Budget 2020

New Delhi: As netizens took to Twitter to react to the Union Budget 2020-21 which was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, the micro-blogging platform saw more than 11 lakh Budget-related tweets recorded between January 30 to February 3, 2020.

The hashtag #UnionBudget2020 was used by the Twitterati to react to the budget.

The Economic Survey released the day prior to the Budget also dominated conversations.

"We are delighted that with the help of our news partners, we were able to bring the Union Budget 2020 speech and analysis to Indians across the country, enabling their questions and comments to be an integral part of the conversation in real-time," said Amrita Tripathi, News Partnerships, Twitter India.

"The magnitude of Twitter conversations around represent the voice of the citizens of India, who want to be updated, aware, and actively involved in discussing topics of national relevance," she added.

The Finance Ministry used Twitter Polls to solicit and incorporate people`s opinions into this year`s Budget, and also facilitated a livestream of Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman`s speech.

Through a live carousel, Twitter provided updates during the presentation of the Union Budget, allowing people to follow the dialogue between policy makers, influencers, journalists, opinion-makers, and the general public.

"Events such as these prove that when it comes to important moments in the world, Twitter continues to be India`s live connection to what`s happening," Tripathi said.