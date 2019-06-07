Twitter restores, verifies Indian Army's Chinar Corps handle day after suspending it

New Delhi: Microblogging platform Twitter on Friday restored the official handle of the Indian Army’s 15 Corps after suspending it on Thursday during an apparent exercise to weed out fake Twitter handles. The handle, also known as Chinar Corps, is responsible for giving out information on most of the counter-terrorism operations carried out in the Kashmir Valley and at the Line of Control (LoC). Therefore, the suspension of the account, which has more than 40,000 followers, came as a surprise to both the official authorities in Kashmir and Delhi.

A senior official in the Army told that Twitter was contacted immediately after the suspension and they initiated the process of restoring it back, reports said. In order to avoid such mistakes in the future, the Army will start the process of getting their accounts verified, according to news agency ANI.

After the handle got restored, the Chinar corps tweeted,"#ChinarCorps Twitter handle is fully functional & verified now."

It further said,"Thank you all for the constant support, encouragement & suggestions. #MissionPeaceKashmir #AwaamArmyConnect #TerrorismFreeKashmir @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA @Whiteknight_IA @easterncomd."

After restoring the account, Twitter verified it and has started the process of adding back its followers.

Live TV

The reason for the suspension was not clear.