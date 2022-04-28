Srinagar: Two Local terrorists belonging to outfit Al-Badr were killed in an overnight gunfight in Mitrigam village in Pulwama district of South Kashmir in an overnight anti-terror operation, said police officials on Thursday (April 28, 2022).

Inspector General Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar told Zee News that both the killed terrorists are local and have been identified as Aijaz Hafiz and Shahid Ayub, two AK 47 rifles have been also recovered from the spot.

"The slain duo belonged to Al-Badar outfit and were involved in a series of attacks on outside labourers in Pulwama in the month of March-April 2022,” Kumar said.

The operation started yesterday evening after specific input was generated by Jammu Kashmir police about the presence of terrorists in the village. Soon a joint a searching team of Police, CRPF and army launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

Earlier, a police officer had said, "As the joint team of forces cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired on the joint team, which was retaliated, and encounter started.”

The officials also informed that the operation was halted for some time for the evacuation of civilians.

In the initial exchange of fire, one army soldier got injured and is being treated in 92 base army hospital in Srinagar. As the operation resumed one terrorist was killed in the late evening, then again operation was put on hold during the night. In the wee hours of Thursday, the exchange of fire resumed and another terrorist was killed, Kumar said.

It's pertained to mention that it's 41st encounter and, till now, security forces have managed to kill 61 terrorists this year, including more than ten Pakistani terrorists.

