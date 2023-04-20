Army Truck Catches Fire In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch, Casualties Feared

New Delhi: At least two Indian Army jawans were killed in a fire sparked by a suspected blast in an military vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying. The incident took place on a highway in the Bhata Dhurian area. According to initial reports, the blast was caused by a lightning strike, the sources said. Two-three jawans were killed, they said. Army and police personnel have rushed to the spot, which is 90 kilometres from Poonch, they said.

More Details Awaited.