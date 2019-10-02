close

Delhi

Two arrested in Delhi for placing bets on international cricket matches

According to Delhi Police, a big network was involved in running this racket and they were running the whole illegal operation from four briefcases.

Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested two people for their alleged involvement in betting on international cricket matches through online gambling. Talking to Zee Media, Delhi Police said that the duo used to download gambling sites using Google Play Store. The accused then used to send the information which they received from these sites to 167 mobile phones which were used for placing bets.

According to police, a big network was involved in running this racket and they were running the whole illegal operation from four briefcases. The modus operandi of the gamblers was unique as they have connected one smartphone with 167 non-smartphones to run an internal calling facility in order to provide all information about the matches. The application downloaded by the accuses from Google Play Store allowed them to store all information about the match in the application.

All these phones had only one server which was set up on the smartphone. When a customer wanted to place the bet, the customer used to call on the smartphone and then they were asked to provide a four-digit unique code. The call of the customer was then transferred to non-smartphone and after that, the customer was provided all details of the match and they were then allowed to place the bets.

Delhi Police said that the accused took Rs 3,000 for each non-smartphone in the name of maintenance. The network used to deal with only those who were involved in placing bets for a long time. All 167 non-smartphones only had the incoming facility and the outgoing facility was barred in order to avoid detection by police. According to sources, the network involves many books and is doing business worth several crores. 

