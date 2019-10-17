close

Bangladeshi nationals

Two Bangladeshi illegal immigrants arrested by Kolkata police

At least two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) in West Bengal's Kolkata on the suspicion that they were illegal migrants on Thursday from the front of Ladies Park on CIT Road under Beniapukur PS jurisdiction.

Representational Image

Kolkata: At least two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) in West Bengal's Kolkata on the suspicion that they were illegal migrants on Thursday from the front of Ladies Park on CIT Road under Beniapukur PS jurisdiction.

According to STF officials, the accused failed to provide any legal documents and also were unable to give any satisfactory reply about their true identity. The preliminary inquiry revealed that the Bangladeshi nationals had illegally migrated to India through Satkhira, part of the Khulna Division of Bangladesh.

At least three Indian handlers, who allegedly facilitated their smooth passage into India in exchange for money have also been apprehended by the police. A case has been registered at Beniapukur police station vide case number 362 under the 14A and 14C of Foreigners Act.

The Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as 51-year-old Rahim Shaikh, a native of Khalpar, Choto Kalia, Nariael in Bangladesh and Liton Sardar, aged 41, who belongs to Khulna, Degolia, Union Barrackpore in Bangladesh.

The Indian handlers have been identified as 24-year-old Banamali Adhikary from Jamtalaim  Khalidpur, 42-year-old Bholanath Adhikary from Chandrakanta Road, Uttar Parshasaha Elaka, Chayghariya and 29-year-old Mohammad Razzak Golder from Khalidpur, Petrapole. All three are residents of the Bongaon district in West Bengal's Kolkata.

