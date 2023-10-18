Two BSF Personnel Injured As Pakistan Rangers Open Fire Along IB In Jammu

New Delhi: Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were wounded when Pakistan Rangers “fired without provocation” at border guards along the International Border (IB) in Jammu, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying on Wednesday. The BSF said in a statement that the Pakistan Rangers started shooting at the Vikram post in the Arnia sector around 8.15 am on Tuesday, and the BSF jawans retaliated. The statement said that the two BSF personnel were hit by bullets and received medical help immediately.

PTI quoting sources said that the firing incident will be raised with the Pakistan Rangers and a complaint will be filed against them. The sources also said that a sniper was used by the Pakistan post of Iqbal and Khannor to target the two BSF troopers who were doing some electrical work near the post when the firing began.

On February 25, 2021, India and Pakistan had signed a ceasefire agreement, in which both countries agreed to strictly follow all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors.