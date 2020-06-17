Two children die after accidentally falling in well in Andhra's Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Two children died after accidentally falling into a well on Monday at JV Puram village in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

Burja Sub Inspector, G Apparao told ANI, "Savara Trisha (7) and Savara Rahul (7) belong to JV Puram tribal village, Annanpeta panchayat, Burja Mandal of Srikakulam district. Yesterday afternoon the children went out to play, as their parents went for agricultural work."

"While playing, they went near a ground-well and accidentally fell in it. There was nobody at the well to rescue them. The parents came to know about the incident at night, when a child who was playing along with them, informed about the mishap. Children`s bodies were taken out at night," he said.

Sub Inspector Apparao said that the mishap occurred on Monday afternoon between 1 pm and 5 pm. The bodies were taken out after 10 pm.

An FIR has been registered and a case has also been filed under Section 174 of CrPC. Further investigation is underway.