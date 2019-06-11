Two children electrocuted to death in Mumbai rain

Mumbai: Two boys, aged 11 and 10, were electrocuted to death in Mumbai's Kandivali area as heavy rain lashed the city on Monday night.

The incident occurred when the kids stepped out to enjoy the heavy rainfall in Mumbai, despite repeated warnings by their families to not venture out.

The deceased, Rishabh (10) and Tushar (11), were playing in the street where an iron ladder was kept, according to eyewitnesses. There was a web of wires next to the ladder. Electric current reportedly transferred from one of the wires to the ladder which was drenched due to rain.

Unknowingly, the boys held the ladder and got electrocuted to death on the spot. A young girl, playing with them attempted to help them, but to no avail.

She ran and informed the boys' parents about the incident. They were taken to a nearby hospital, but the doctors declared them brought dead.

The police arrived on the spot and a case of accidental death was registered.